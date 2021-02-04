News

Wishart makes renewed calls for Covid testing Shetland arrivals

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 9 min ago 0
Wishart makes renewed calls for Covid testing Shetland arrivals 
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Fresh calls for testing new arrivals in Shetland have been raised.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart reaffirmed calls following comments made by clinical director Jason Leitch on the importance of protecting island communities with low infection rages.

Prof Leitch said islands with single figure numbers should be protected from “importation”  from the Scottish mainland. 

Ms Wishart, along with Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael, has been calling for mass testing to be explored since December. 

She said: “Keeping COVID-19 cases to an absolute minimum is incredibly important to help restrictions in Shetland lift safely and quickly. Prevalence on the islands is currently low and that must be protected. 

 “The clinical director has talked about protecting island communities, and constituents repeatedly point out that we have a geographic advantage in stopping the spread of Covid. “

Ms Wishart urged the Scottish government to respond as soon as possible to keep case numbers low.

