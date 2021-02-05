Ambulance-led rural vaccination scheme met with ‘hugely positive’ response, says Swinney

Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

A pilot scheme vaccinating folk in rural parts of Scotland is hoped to be extended after encouraging feedback from those using the service.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the response to the scheme, which has been trialled in Tayside, has been “hugely positive”.

He said the Scottish government was looking to see if the model can be rolled out to other remote areas.

The scheme involves the Scottish Ambulance Service using a modified coach to run a mobile vaccination clinic.

In Shetland, health teams have already been making visits to remote islands, such as Fair Isle and Foula.

Mr Swinney said 48,165 people in Scotland received the first dose of the vaccine yesterday – setting another record for the rollout.

“It means we are well on track to ensure all over 70s and all adults who are especially clinically vulnerable will be vaccinated with their first dose by the middle of this month,” he said.

“That’s very good progress.”