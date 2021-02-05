News

Ambulance-led rural vaccination scheme met with ‘hugely positive’ response, says Swinney

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 19 min ago 0
Ambulance-led rural vaccination scheme met with ‘hugely positive’ response, says Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

A pilot scheme vaccinating folk in rural parts of Scotland is hoped to be extended after encouraging feedback from those using the service.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the response to the scheme, which has been trialled in Tayside, has been “hugely positive”.

He said the Scottish government was looking to see if the model can be rolled out to other remote areas. 

The scheme involves the Scottish Ambulance Service using a modified coach to run a mobile vaccination clinic. 

In Shetland, health teams have already been making visits to remote islands, such as Fair Isle and Foula. 

Mr Swinney said 48,165 people in Scotland received the first dose of the vaccine yesterday – setting another record for the rollout. 

“It means we are well on track to ensure all over 70s and all adults who are especially clinically vulnerable will be vaccinated with their first dose by the middle of this month,” he said. 

“That’s very good progress.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.