In today’s (Friday 5th February) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Shot in the arm for over 3,000 people as Covid vaccine gains fast momentum

• Doubts hang over new campsite after alleged cyber attack

• High profile health official talks about her experience with coronavirus

• A primary school teacher shares her experience in setting up a ‘Virtual Classroom’

• Noss warden berates council for lack of action over anchoring tankers