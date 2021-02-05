Nesting jarl Jonny wakes up to nice surprise on what would have been his big day

Jonny Knight with his surprise visitor. Guess which one is real. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Nesting & Girlsta jarl-elect Jonny had a pleasant shock when he got up on Friday morning.

Waiting outside his house, half a mile in the Stromfirth road, was a mock galley, caricature of himself and the festival bill.

The Nesting bairns’ Guizer Jarl and galley. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Jonny, who would have led the third fire festival of the year after Scalloway and Lerwick, was grateful for what had been done in his honour.

He said on Facebook: “Sadly no spree this year, but three cheers for the mystery visitors who left us this surprise outside the house last night. Cheered me right up. Roll on next year.”

The cardboard galley and substitute Guizer Jarl came courtesy of the bairns at the Nesting Primary School, with Alexis Symington helping organise their efforts, while the bill contained its usual mix of jokes and stories about the jarl.