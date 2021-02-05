NorthLink’s Shetland services at risk of disruption all weekend due to ‘extreme conditions’ in Aberdeen

NorthLink Ferries has announced that services face disruption.

Ferry services between Shetland and Aberdeen could face further disruptions over the coming days, with NorthLink taking the unusual step of putting on a service direct to Scrabster.

NorthLink Ferries said this morning (Friday) that current weather forecasts indicated continued disruption through to Monday.

Today’s sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen have been cancelled.

The company said the Hrossey would make an unscheduled sailing between Lerwick and Scrabster tonight, departing at 10pm.

The Hrossey will then depart Scrabster for Lerwick at 10am tomorrow.

Other sailings scheduled for Saturday are being monitored.

According to NorthLink the disruption was related to “extreme conditions” in Aberdeen, due to a swell that is being driven across the North Sea, impacting all east coast ports.

Aberdeen Harbour reported winds gusting at 50 knots this morning and swells of up to five metres.

Captain John Strathearn, Serco’s operations director at NorthLink Ferries, said: “Due to adverse weather conditions we will be operating a revised timetable and alternate routes to ensure that lifeline passenger and freight services can continue when and where possible.

“The safety of our passengers, staff and crew is always of the upmost importance and we will continue to monitor the weather situation in the coming days along with key stakeholders.”

NorthLink also cancelled yesterday’s sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen due to weather.

The operator said it was looking after passengers including assisting to make alternative arrangements.