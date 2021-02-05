News

NorthLink’s Shetland services at risk of disruption all weekend due to ‘extreme conditions’ in Aberdeen

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 12 min ago 0
NorthLink’s Shetland services at risk of disruption all weekend due to ‘extreme conditions’ in Aberdeen
NorthLink Ferries has announced that services face disruption.

Ferry services between Shetland and Aberdeen could face further disruptions over the coming days, with NorthLink taking the unusual step of putting on a service direct to Scrabster.

NorthLink Ferries said this morning (Friday) that current weather forecasts indicated continued disruption through to Monday.

Today’s sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen have been cancelled.

The company said the Hrossey would make an unscheduled sailing between Lerwick and Scrabster tonight, departing at 10pm.

The Hrossey will then depart Scrabster for Lerwick at 10am tomorrow.

Other sailings scheduled for Saturday are being monitored.

According to NorthLink the disruption was related to “extreme conditions” in Aberdeen, due to a swell that is being driven across the North Sea, impacting all east coast ports.

Aberdeen Harbour reported winds gusting at 50 knots this morning and swells of up to five metres.

Captain John Strathearn, Serco’s operations director at NorthLink Ferries, said: “Due to adverse weather conditions we will be operating a revised timetable and alternate routes to ensure that lifeline passenger and freight services can continue when and where possible.

“The safety of our passengers, staff and crew is always of the upmost importance and we will continue to monitor the weather situation in the coming days along with key stakeholders.”

NorthLink also cancelled yesterday’s sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen due to weather.

The operator said it was looking after passengers including assisting to make alternative arrangements.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.