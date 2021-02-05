News

Shetland coach tour operator welcomes Covid-19 fund but fears some will miss out

Stuart Prestidge 7 hours 34 min ago 0
Jamiesons Coaches partner Lee Jamieson is checking whether the firm is eligible. Photo: R.G. Jamieson & Son/Facebook

Isles coach operators will have the opportunity to apply for a share of a £10 million fund to support their businesses through the Covid-19 crisis as.

Part of a wider £104.3 million package, the fund will provide support to coach tourism and private hire sector, firms operating an environmentally-friendly fleet.

Lee Jamieson, a partner of R.G. Jamieson & Son, welcomed the support and said the company was checking if it was eligible.

 “The way it has been looked on is that operators who have newer greener vehicles with reduced emissions have higher payments as those vehicles are more expensive. I think it’s trying to find a balance between green travel and the rest, there will be people who miss out I would imagine.”

The hit to tour operators due to Covid travel restrictions has been huge.  Mr Jamieson added: “We were to have 12 to 14 tours which were all cancelled. Eight of those were school tours and a couple of private trips.”

More in next week’s Shetland Times.

