Sledging fever takes over as cold spell continues

Jim Tait 1 hour 15 min ago 0
Robbie Stout at Thulecraft with some of the sledges before they ran out. Photo: Dave Donaldson

While the accumulation of precious metals maybe the historic benchmark of wealth, in Shetland there is an even rarer and more sought after commodity – sledges!

“They’re like gold dust at the moment,” said Robbie Stout at his Thulecraft shop in Lerwick.

The unusually persistent snow cover has seen sledge sales sky rocket with no sign of demand easing up any time soon. Almost 400 have been sold so far by the shop.

Robbie said: “We’ve had small bairns and big bairns alike. It’s all ages and we’ve even had grannies and grandads getting sledges.”

“At this time with everything else going on it’s a welcome break as it can be a social event and socially distanced.

“It’s bringing folk together without bringing them too close together.”

The cold snap is predicted to last with Robbie banking on the accuracy of the forecast.

“I’ve got another 300 coming on Monday or Tuesday, he added.

