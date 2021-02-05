News

Weather related travel disruption to Shetland sparks stock shortage at Tesco in Lerwick

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 53 min ago 0
Weather related travel disruption to Shetland sparks stock shortage at Tesco in Lerwick
Tesco, Lerwick.

Tesco in Lerwick is struggling to keep its shelves fully stocked due to travel disruption posed by the adverse weather. 

The superstore confirmed today (Friday) the conditions are “having a temporary impact on the availability of some produce”.

It comes as NorthLink Ferries cancelled its sailings between Shetland and Aberdeen due to strong winds and high swells along the northeast coast of mainland Scotland.  

Sailings were cancelled yesterday and today and are being monitored over the weekend.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are working hard to find alternative routes for our lorries to reach the island and our colleagues in store are doing everything they can to support our most vulnerable customers.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused during the current bad weather, and ask customers to shop as they would normally do and buy only what they need.”

NorthLink has scheduled sailings between Lerwick and Scrabster to maintain connections with the mainland.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.