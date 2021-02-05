Weather related travel disruption to Shetland sparks stock shortage at Tesco in Lerwick

Tesco, Lerwick.

Tesco in Lerwick is struggling to keep its shelves fully stocked due to travel disruption posed by the adverse weather.

The superstore confirmed today (Friday) the conditions are “having a temporary impact on the availability of some produce”.

It comes as NorthLink Ferries cancelled its sailings between Shetland and Aberdeen due to strong winds and high swells along the northeast coast of mainland Scotland.

Sailings were cancelled yesterday and today and are being monitored over the weekend.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are working hard to find alternative routes for our lorries to reach the island and our colleagues in store are doing everything they can to support our most vulnerable customers.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused during the current bad weather, and ask customers to shop as they would normally do and buy only what they need.”

NorthLink has scheduled sailings between Lerwick and Scrabster to maintain connections with the mainland.