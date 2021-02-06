No new Shetland cases for 11th day in a row

Hopes will grow that restrictions can be eased soon after Shetland recorded its 11th day in a row with no new coronavirus cases.

The Scottish government’s daily update showed there had been no positive tests for Shetland since last Tuesday, although Orkney recorded one and the Western Isles three.

The number of new cases for Scotland as a whole dipped below 1,000 for Friday, continuing the slight downward trend across the country.

Vaccination continues at pace with well over 3,000 in Shetland having got their first jab and some between the age of 60 and 70 now being contacted.

However, both the Scottish government and the health authorities continue to urge caution, with a loosening of restrictions unlikely to be before the end of February at least.

NHS Shetland consultant physician Pauline Wilson said this week it was important for people to “keep their guard up for a little longer”.