Ryan Taylor 27 min ago 0
New case of coronavirus in the isles

Shetland has one new case of Covid-19 today – ending a long run where the isles saw no reported cases.

NHS Shetland says the affected patient has no history of travel – which it says indicates that the virus is still in the community.

The health authority has stressed the importance of abiding by the FACTS guidance.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robisnon said a lot of work was being done at a national level to increase the number of people having regular tests, even when they were asymptomatic.

This was to try and identify and isolate cases early.

“This is especially important in environments where the virus can spread easily – like a workplace, care facility or classroom,” she said.

Mrs Robinson said the Shetland community had done well to contain the North Mainland outbreak where more than 100 people were infected.

“We have come out of a very difficult time but because the community followed the guidance and, most importantly, stayed at home, it was contained.

“We appeal to everyone to remain vigilant and to request a test, for any cold or flu-like symptoms.”

The main symptoms for Covid are a fever, new cough and loss of taste and or smell.

“Many people have reported very minor symptoms, but they are still infectious and could pass the virus on to someone who might become very unwell.”

Shetland remains in Level 3 of the lockdown which does not allow people to socialise in other’s homes unless they are providing care or have created an extended family for the duration of the lockdown.

