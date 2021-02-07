Two ferries will leave Aberdeen for Shetland today

Two ferries are heading to Lerwick from Aberdeen today (Sunday) although operator NorthLink expects its services to be disrupted through to Monday.

The Hjaltland left Aberdeen at 8.38am on Sunday and is expected to dock at Holmsgarth at around 7pm.

The Hrossey, meanwhile, had been expected to depart Aberdeen at 5pm, calling at Hatston in Orkney on her way to Shetland. But due to weather the Orkney call has been cancelled.

She will now leave Aberdeen at 9.30pm, sailing direct to Lerwick. She should arrive on Monday morning but NorthLink said that could be subject to “minor weather-related delays”.

The Hjaltland will leave Lerwick at 10pm tonight, with an expected arrival in Aberdeen of 11am on Monday.