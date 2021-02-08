News

Ryan Nicolson 7 hours 33 min ago 0
Children under 16 mistakenly called for Covid vaccines, NHS Shetland says

NHS Shetland mistakenly called children under 16 to offer them a Covid vaccine this weekend.

The health board has apologised, with public health consultant Susan Laidlaw saying no child had received the vaccine in error.

“This was an error for which we apologise,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“At this stage children are not able to have either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine even if they are in a risk group, and are therefore not included in the programme.

“This issue has now been corrected and I am very sorry for any inconvenience and upset this may have caused to the children and their families, and please be assured that no child has received the vaccine in error.”

Dr Laidlaw said the vaccination programme was continuing this week, with shuttle buses running every few minutes from the Viking bus station in Lerwick to the Gremista vaccination centre.

She asked those that were invited to accept the Covid vaccine, if they were able to.

