Coastguard helps casualty hurt while sledging and offshore platform worker

The coastguard helicopter lands at Clickimin. Archive image.

Emergency services were called to help a casualty who was injured while sledging near Scalloway.

Coastguard officers in Lerwick received a call for assistance from the Scottish Ambulance Service on Friday afternoon.

A spokesman said the officers helped ambulance service staff collect the casualty before they were transferred for further treatment. Details of their condition have not been reported.

Coastguard teams were out again at around 4.30pm yesterday to reports of a casualty on a platform southeast of Shetland.

Officers attended in a rescue helicopter and took the casualty to the Clickimin emergency landing site where they were transferred to the ambulance service.