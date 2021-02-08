NFU Covid testing petition gathers strength

Calls by farming leaders for a system of voluntary Covid testing to be introduced are gathering pace.

A petition posted by the local branch of NFU Scotland on the change.org website has attracted support from over 650 people.

The union says all people entering the isles should be tested and asked to isolate in order to protect the community from the spread of the virus.

Livestock coming into Shetland are already tested for various conditions in order to protect Shetland’s herds and flocks.

National clinical director Jason Leitch last week said the idea of mass testing at points of entry into Scottish islands was one being considered.

Mr Eunson said: “There is a by-law with everything coming into Shetland – everything gets tested.

“We always think, ‘could it not be done here [with people?]'”

