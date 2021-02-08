Vaccine uptake ‘beyond anything we dared hope for’, says Sturgeon

The vaccine uptake in Scotland has gone way beyond expectations, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon, speaking in today’s lunchtime briefing, said 95 per cent of over 80s had now been vaccinated in Scotland and 99.6 per cent of care home residents.

“The level of uptake is way beyond anything we dared hope for just a few weeks ago,” she said.

“That’s a real tribute to the enthusiasm and willingness of people across the country to be part of our collective effort to beat this virus.”

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland was expected this week pass the million marker for people who have received their first dose of the vaccine.

In Shetland, the health board confirmed last week more than 3,000 people had been for their first jab.

Numbers are expected to rise rapidly following the opening of the mass vaccination centre in Gremista last week.