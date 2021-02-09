News

Ferry arrival into Aberdeen to be delayed

5 hours 9 min ago 0
NorthLink Ferries.

The MV Hjaltland’s arrival into Aberdeen tomorrow (Wednesday) could be delayed by up to two hours, NorthLink has warned.

The ferry will depart Lerwick at 7pm on Tuesday for Aberdeen, but its arrival could be delayed by up to two hours on Wednesday morning due to the harbour conditions.

The freight vessel MV Hildasay’s arrival into Aberdeen could also be delayed tomorrow by up to three hours.

She is currently berthed in Kirkwall, and will leave for Aberdeen at 8pm on Tuesday evening.

The MV Hrossey will depart Aberdeen for Lerwick at 7pm. Her arrival is not expected to be delayed.

