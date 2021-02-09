News

Hundreds of mobile devices distributed to Shetland pupils – but connectivity challenges remain an issue

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 43 min ago 0
Digital devices such as laptops and tablets have been provided to children.

Almost 500 mobile devices have been distributed to Shetland pupils to help address concerns of a “digital divide” for home learning.

The SIC’s children and families committee heard today (Tuesday) that 470 devices had been secured through Scottish government funding.

In addition, devices have been loaned to families directly from schools. 

A report presented to the committee highlighted ongoing challenges for remote learning in Shetland, including broadband and connectivity. 

Shetland West councillor Catherine Hughson said there was still a “huge problem” with connectivity in her area.

Robin Calder, executive manager for quality improvement, acknowledged connectivity was a problem.

He said other options, such as paper packs, were also available to support remoted learning. 

