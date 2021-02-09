News

More than 100 Shetland teaching staff to be vaccinated ahead of reopening of schools to protect vulnerable bairns

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 26 min ago 0
More than 100 Shetland teaching staff to be vaccinated ahead of reopening of schools to protect vulnerable bairns

Teaching staff in Shetland are to be vaccinated to protect vulnerable pupils ahead of the expected reopening of schools later this month.

Quality improvement officer Lesley Simpson said 119 staff had been put forward for vaccinations, some of whom had already received the injection. 

“At the moment the purpose of the vaccination of our staff is to support the protection of some of the more clinically vulnerable bairns,” she said. 

Speaking at today’s education and families committee, Ms Simpson said the vaccinations were not compulsory for staff.

Her comments followed questions from councillor Davie Sandison who said he was aware of moves being made nationally to lobby the Scottish government to prioritise teachers in the vaccine programme. 

Mr Sandison also asked whether it was expected to be compulsory for people working in school to take up a vaccination if offered.

Ms Simpson said there was no information on that currently. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.