More than 100 Shetland teaching staff to be vaccinated ahead of reopening of schools to protect vulnerable bairns

Teaching staff in Shetland are to be vaccinated to protect vulnerable pupils ahead of the expected reopening of schools later this month.

Quality improvement officer Lesley Simpson said 119 staff had been put forward for vaccinations, some of whom had already received the injection.

“At the moment the purpose of the vaccination of our staff is to support the protection of some of the more clinically vulnerable bairns,” she said.

Speaking at today’s education and families committee, Ms Simpson said the vaccinations were not compulsory for staff.

Her comments followed questions from councillor Davie Sandison who said he was aware of moves being made nationally to lobby the Scottish government to prioritise teachers in the vaccine programme.

Mr Sandison also asked whether it was expected to be compulsory for people working in school to take up a vaccination if offered.

Ms Simpson said there was no information on that currently.