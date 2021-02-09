Shetland’s new Covid-19 case ‘not unexpected’, says health board

One new Covid-19 case has been recorded in today’s official bulletin.

It takes Shetland’s total to 212 since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Shetland consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said it was not unexpected to continue to see isolated cases.

“Although the number of new cases in Shetland, and the rest of Scotland, has decreased, we need to continue to take precautions to avoid infection,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“Wash your hands especially when you get home from being somewhere else, avoid crowds, keep your distance from other people and, if you become unwell, please immediately isolate with your household and request a test.

“If you are offered regular weekly or twice weekly testing in your workplace then please do take up this offer.”

The health board said that although the vaccination programme was progressing quickly, greater coverage would be needed before any reduction in restrictions.