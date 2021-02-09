News

Shetland’s new Covid-19 case ‘not unexpected’, says health board

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 17 min ago 0
Shetland’s new Covid-19 case ‘not unexpected’, says health board

One new Covid-19 case has been recorded in today’s official bulletin. 

It takes Shetland’s total to 212 since the start of the pandemic. 

NHS Shetland consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said it was not unexpected to continue to see isolated cases.

“Although the number of new cases in Shetland, and the rest of Scotland, has decreased, we need to continue to take precautions to avoid infection,” Dr Laidlaw said. 

“Wash your hands especially when you get home from being somewhere else, avoid crowds, keep your distance from other people and, if you become unwell, please immediately isolate with your household and request a test.

“If you are offered regular weekly or twice weekly testing in your workplace then please do take up this offer.”

The health board said that although the vaccination programme was progressing quickly, greater coverage would be needed before any reduction in restrictions. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.