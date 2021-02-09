News

Politicians argue against keeping fuel poverty issue on ice

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 19 min ago 0
MSP Beatrice Wishart.

A demand has been made on Scottish ministers to re-start work on a fuel poverty strategy “as a matter of urgency”.

The call is being made from isles politicians who argue the SNP administration’s work on the strategy has been on pause for almost a year.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael and Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart have written to Local Government Secretary Aileen Campbell, highlighting the problems associated with fuel poverty in the Highlands and Islands.

In the letter, concerns were raised about the decision to pause work on the Fuel Poverty Strategy, originally due to be published in September 2020, for almost a year.

Ms Wishart said: “We urgently need some clarity from the government on how they plan to tackle the high levels of fuel poverty in communities like Shetland.

“The current plan of attack from the government is to pause the central piece of work which would help those in the long term.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

