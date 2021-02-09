News

Seafood sector echoes concerns about oil tankers lingering close to shore

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 24 min ago 0
Seafood sector echoes concerns about oil tankers lingering close to shore

Major figures in the local seafood industry have written to the SIC with concerns about laden oil tankers anchoring off the coast.

The issue has been raised repeatedly by Noss Nature Reserve’s honorary warden Jonathan Wills, who has criticised the council’s lack of action on the subject.

Dr Wills has questioned why the Hovden Spirit has been allowed to anchor off the coast of Bressay for several weeks after leaving Sullom Voe oil terminal.

Figures from the Shetland Fishermen’s Association, Seafood Shetland and the Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation (SSPO) have lent their backing to Dr Wills comments.

Seafood Shetland chief executive Ruth Henderson said it was “quite staggering” that the council had let the problem persist.

“To tolerate any laden tanker lying close to the shore (closer indeed than the Braer was before its wreck) over many weeks flies in the face of common sense and hard-earned lessons.

“The consequences of any accident would inevitably be catastrophic for the salmon and mussel producers and the inshore and offshore fisheries which we represent.”

Shetland Fishermen’s Association chief Simon Collins said everyone knew that accidents could happen.

“We have therefore asked that assertive action be taken immediately to protect local industry and Shetland’s marine environment,” he added.

SSPO chief executive Tavish Scott called for “decisive action” to be taken.

The issue will be discussed by councillors and officials at Wednesday’s harbour board meeting.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.