Three isles businesses scoop national awards

Ryan Nicolson 5 hours 22 min ago 0
A local events organisation company has been named the most reliable in Scotland at a national awards ceremony.

Realta Events Management was named the ‘Best Reliable Events Management’ company at the SME Scottish Enterprise Awards.

The company’s owner Emma Miller said it was an “honour” to be recognised for “doing the thing I love the most”.

“While we are currently unable to enjoy the large public events which we normally look forward to, it’s good to know they’re not being forgotten.

“We will get back to public events when the time is right and we can all enjoy them together safely.”

The Original Cake Fridge and Tea Room, in East Burrafirth, and wool producer Terri Laura were also winners at the 2020 awards.

Terri Laura was named the leading purveyor of artisan wool textiles, while the East Burrafirth company was named the best sweet and savoury bakery and tea room.

