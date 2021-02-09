News

Vaccine supply expected to ‘dip’ in coming weeks as some folk begin to receive second doses

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 32 min ago 0
Scotland remains on course to vaccinate all over 50s by the end of May despite an expected “dip” in supplies later this month.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reduction in supply was a UK-wide issue that should not affect overall targets.

However, she acknowledged authorities may have to rethink the phasing of the rollout, particularly in order to conserve supplies for those due to receive their second dose. 

Delivering her lunchtime briefing today (Tuesday) Ms Sturgeon said the number of people who had received the first dose of the vaccination had reached 928,122 by this morning. 

She said that followed a “whopping” increase of 61,299 yesterday –  breaking the daily record by some distance.

Everyone aged over 70 and the extremely clinically vulnerable are on track to be vaccinated by the middle of this month.

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

