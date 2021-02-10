Almost a quarter of Shetland’s adult population has been vaccinated with first dose

Shetland’s vaccination programme is continuing at pace with the latest figures showing almost a quarter of the adult population has received their first dose.

Public Health Scotland’s weekly report on the vaccination programme said that as of Sunday, 4,608 people had received the jab.

Some 1,692 of the vaccinations were carried out in the last week alone.

The total figure represents 24.6 per cent of the adult population.

It is the first of the weekly figures to include vaccinations administered in the new mass vaccination centre which opened in Gremista last Monday.