Icy temperatures trigger cold weather payments

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 49 min ago 0
Snow in Sandwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A cold weather payment has been triggered for Shetland following a prolonged blast of bitter weather.

The scheme allows for £25 to be paid to eligible residents.

Cold Weather Payments are made to recipients of selected benefits.

To trigger the payments, the average temperature must be recorded as, or forecast to be, 0°C or below for seven consecutive days.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael said: “It will come as no surprise that cold weather payments have been triggered this week across Shetland, but I would encourage anyone who thinks that they are eligible to check that they have received their payment.

“In a cold winter, every little bit helps in keeping our homes heated and preventing fuel poverty.

“If you believe you are eligible but are having issues with contacting DWP for support my office will be happy to help however we can.

“We all need to work together to ensure people are supported in these challenging conditions.”

