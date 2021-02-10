Living Lerwick prize winners announced

Taylor Sherwood celebrating her win with Harald the Viking. Photo: Living Lerwick

Shopping in Lerwick town centre has paid off for two prize winners.

Taylor Sherwood, six, from Lerwick proved herself to be a keen-eyed Viking hunter – finding the 17 past Jarl’s Squad suits on display and identifying the year and jarl. Leann Laurenson from Begg Shoes picked Taylor’s entry at random.

Taylor received Viking books and a gift token for the Shetland Times Bookshop while visiting Harald the Viking at Harrison Square. The talking Viking trail continues until 19th February.

The first of the monthly “Spend at da Street” draws was carried out on the last Friday of January. Marlene Sim from Lerwick was chosen as the winner and selected the Peerie Shop to spend her £50 token.

There are 43 shops, cafes, restaurants and even nursery businesses in town where customers can collect stamps for every £20 spent to be entered into the monthly draw.