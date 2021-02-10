News

Public to have say in selection of new murals

Ryan Nicolson 9 hours 3 min ago 0
Folk will be asked to pick two murals to go on display in Lerwick this year, as part of the Locus art trail being delivered by Shetland Arts and Living Lerwick.

The project, which will also see four sculptures go on display later this year, has received further funding from the Scottish government’s town centre fund to go towards two murals.

Four murals, designed by three artists and one art collective, will go on display outside the Peerie Shop Cafe in Lerwick between the 23rd and 28th February for the public to have their say.

Folk will also be able to vote online.

Locus project leader Jane Matthews said they wanted the choosing of the two murals to be as “democratic a process as possible”.

Shetland Arts has also announced that local artist, Chloe Keppie, has been commissioned to create an art trail map which will accompany the Locus project.

