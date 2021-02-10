News

Vandals drove on primary school field and damaged bin

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 45 min ago
Police are appealing for information.

Vandals drove on a primary school field and ripped a bin from its mounting, police said. 

Shetland police officers are investigating the offences, which are reported to have happened at Whalsay Primary School between 4pm on Thursday, 28th January, and 7.45am the following morning. 

Police said an unidentified person or persons drove on a grass area within the school grounds and ripped a bin from its mounting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or attend Lerwick Police Station.

