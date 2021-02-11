Essential repairs being carried out at Clickimin

Essential repairs are being carried out at the Clickimin Leisure Centre after pool water was found to be leaking into the main plant room.

A routine maintenance check in late January identified a fault in the concrete around the pipes within the deep end of the main pool, which allowed water to leak into the plant room that houses all the equipment to operate the pool.

Shetland Recreational Trust (SRT) said that the main pool had been drained, taking seven days, before staff could undertake repairs to the offending outlets.

SRT chief executive Steven Laidlaw said it was fortunate that the fault was discovered while the centre was already closed.

“Luckily due to our current closure due to Covid-19 we have been able to investigate and get the work done whilst we are closed.

“Thankfully, that has meant we have not had to turn anyone away and close the pool.”