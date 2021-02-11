MSP highlights concerns over college merger

Shetland College. Photo: Google.

Shetland’s MSP has sought assurances that community values will be “safeguarded and enshrined” amid concerns over the merger between Shetland College, Train Shetland and the NAFC.

Beatrice Wishart has written to college board members to highlight “serious anxieties” she says remains among some staff about the college’s status.

It follows calls from lecturers for a rethink, with members of the EIS-Fela union maintaining their stance against privatisation.

Ms Wishart’s letter was discussed by board members during their meeting at Thursday’s college board meeting.

However, a report before board members states that concerns raised by Ms Wishart had been “discussed and addressed previously” with “multiple opportunities for students, staff and staff representatives to engage with the process.”

In a written response, director of corporate services Christine Ferguson states: “We would like to assure you that students and staff have been and will continue to be involved in planning activities.”