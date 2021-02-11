Next vaccination centre to open this weekend

Gilbertson Park Games Hall. Photo: Google.

The Gilbertson Park games hall will open as a mass vaccination centre from Saturday as the NHS ramps up its vaccination effort.

Vaccine roll-out leader Brian Chittick said this was a “really positive announcement”.

The Gilbertson Park will be used as the sole vaccination centre this weekend, but the NHS hopes both vaccination centres in Lerwick will be able to be open from next week.

People aged 65-69, those aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions and unpaid carers are the next groups to be invited for their first doses of the vaccine, starting from Sunday 14th February.

Mr Chittick said that the vaccine uptake figures were “really positive”, and that the health board was in a “really strong position to reach our target dates”.