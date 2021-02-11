Fishing and Marine News

Salmon farmer invests £2m in Shetland upgrade

Stuart Prestidge 9 hours 38 min ago 0
Salmon farmer invests £2m in Shetland upgrade
The refurbished Ronas Voe feed barge. Photo: Gordon Siegel

Scottish Sea Farms is investing nearly £2 million to upgrade and improve its Shetland farm infrastructure and better equip its farm team to improve fish welfare and survival.

The investment follows a management restructuring in Shetland last year that saw Richard Darbyshire appointed Northern Isles regional manager with responsibility for both Shetland and Orkney.

The programme of works include the upgrade of five feed barges at Buckie-based Macduff Shipyards, at a total cost of £750,000; the installation of new pens and moorings worth £675,000 at Scottish Sea Farms’ Bellister farm and the refit of workboat Scapa Lass.

In addition to the £2 million programme of works, all of the company’s Shetland’s marine pens now have SealPro anti-predator netting, helping safeguard fish stocks from seals.

This year’s aim for Shetland is 95 per cent fish survival and an average harvest weight of 5.5 kilos.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.