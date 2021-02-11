Salmon farmer invests £2m in Shetland upgrade

The refurbished Ronas Voe feed barge. Photo: Gordon Siegel

Scottish Sea Farms is investing nearly £2 million to upgrade and improve its Shetland farm infrastructure and better equip its farm team to improve fish welfare and survival.

The investment follows a management restructuring in Shetland last year that saw Richard Darbyshire appointed Northern Isles regional manager with responsibility for both Shetland and Orkney.

The programme of works include the upgrade of five feed barges at Buckie-based Macduff Shipyards, at a total cost of £750,000; the installation of new pens and moorings worth £675,000 at Scottish Sea Farms’ Bellister farm and the refit of workboat Scapa Lass.

In addition to the £2 million programme of works, all of the company’s Shetland’s marine pens now have SealPro anti-predator netting, helping safeguard fish stocks from seals.

This year’s aim for Shetland is 95 per cent fish survival and an average harvest weight of 5.5 kilos.