‘You can’t choose vaccine’, NHS chief says

Interim medical director Brian Chittick (left) and NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The vaccination programme leader for NHS Shetland has said people cannot choose what vaccine they want to get.

Brian Chittick said that the health board had been fielding calls from folk who wanted to request a specific vaccine.

The Pfizer BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines are the two currently being administered in the isles.

Mr Chittick said there was “no choice of vaccine in Shetland”.

He reminded the public not to call up asking for a vaccine, and said the message remains “really strong” – wait for a call about a vaccination appointment.

The vaccination chief said the switchboard at the Gilbert Bain Hospital had been blocked by folk phoning up asking when they would be vaccinated.