Guizers invited to get into the spirit(s) for Uyeasound festival day

Today (Friday 12th February) marks what should have been the Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ day, and folk missing the festival are being invited to remember last year’s event to tide them over for another year.

On the Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ Facebook page guizers are being reminded they can get into the “non 70cl” spirit by reliving the video from the 2020 festival.

“And now we can start the countdown to Uyeasound Up Helly A’ 2022!” the post concludes.

Relive the full 2020 video below: