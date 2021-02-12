‘High probability’ both NorthLink sailings will be cancelled on Saturday

The NorthLink passenger ferry Hrossey – passenger numbers were massively down during lockdown.

NorthLink has said there is a “high probability” that both its north and southbound sailings will be cancelled on Saturday.

The company said that forecasted adverse weather meant both sailings were under review.

An update would follow on Saturday morning, NorthLink said.

The MV Hrossey is sailing from Lerwick at 3pm today (Friday 12th February) and is due arrive in Kirkwall at 8.30pm.

The MV Hjaltland’s sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick is unaffected this evening.