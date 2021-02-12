News

In this week's Shetland Times

In this week's Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 12th February) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Gilbertson Park games hall is set to open as a mass vaccination centre tomorrow, and the NHS says its vaccination programme is progressing “really, really well”.
  • One mother has questioned why her critically vulnerable 11-year-old son is getting “mixed messaging” about the vaccine, with the family waiting anxiously for one.
  • Two disability charities have raised concerns about plans to reduce bowlers playing space at the Clickimin – despite the recreational trust telling bowlers both charities were in favour of the proposal.
  • A bag of slides found at the Lerwick dump goes viral in a worldwide story.
  • Councillors have been criticised as “gutless” after the issue of anchoring oil tankers passed without serious action at a meeting this week.
