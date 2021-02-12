Leaflet to guide folk through Shetland’s wildlife

Shetland Islands Council's outdoor access guide.

Shetland Islands Council has released a leaflet which answers some common questions around the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

The leaflet has links to useful websites and resources, and gives guidance on topics including dog walking, camping, and on how to enjoy Shetland’s landscape responsibly and without causing upset to the islands’ wildlife, landowners and crofters.

SIC’s outdoor access officer Kevin Serginson said: “The Scottish Outdoor Access Code has been in existence for over a decade, but it is a rather heavy read. Hopefully this leaflet highlights the most common issues for Shetland, and will help people to better appreciate their rights and responsibilities when they’re out and about.

“The leaflet is available to download on our website, via our social media channels and, when it’s appropriate to do so, paper copies will be distributed to local information centres and ferry terminals.”