Shuttle bus available for Gillbertson Park vaccinations

Gilbertson Park Games Hall. Photo: Google.

A free return shuttle service will be available for people with pre-booked vaccinations at the Gilbertson Park this weekend.

The service, organised by the SIC, will depart the Viking Bus Station every 10 minutes.

It will start 20 minutes before the vaccination centre opens for the first appointment, and continue until 20 minutes after the last person is seen each day.

The shuttle bus will operate on a circular route from the Viking Bus Station, Esplanade, Annsbrae, Scalloway Road, Gilbertson Park, Bolts and Commercial Road.

The bus can be boarded at any of these stops when hailed.

Passengers on the shuttle buses will need to wear a face covering and use socially distanced seating.