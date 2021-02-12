News

Shuttle bus available for Gillbertson Park vaccinations

5 hours 31 min ago 0
Shuttle bus available for Gillbertson Park vaccinations
Gilbertson Park Games Hall. Photo: Google.

A free return shuttle service will be available for people with pre-booked vaccinations at the Gilbertson Park this weekend.

The service, organised by the SIC, will depart the Viking Bus Station every 10 minutes.

It will start 20 minutes before the vaccination centre opens for the first appointment, and continue until 20 minutes after the last person is seen each day.

The shuttle bus will operate on a circular route from the Viking Bus Station, Esplanade, Annsbrae, Scalloway Road, Gilbertson Park, Bolts and Commercial Road.

The bus can be boarded at any of these stops when hailed.

Passengers on the shuttle buses will need to wear a face covering and use socially distanced seating.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.