Voxter House volunteers need £60k to overhaul tired building

Ryan Nicolson 7 hours 34 min ago 0
Volunteers running Voxter House in the North Mainland are looking for donations to keep the “tired” building running.

The trust that runs the lodging say they need around £60,000 to help get it back into working condition.

Trust treasurer Ellie Sinclair said that some “pretty substantial” work needed to be done.

“It’s in desperate need to get quite a lot of work done,” she said, “there’s a long list of work.”

Roof repairs, cracks and painting and decorating are at the head of the list, and Mrs Sinclair said it was all “long overdue”.

“I think things were allowed for a long time, that if it was a business, would have been dealt with a long time ago.”

She said that it had been difficult to find the time to carry out the repairs in normal times, but the enforced Covid closure made it a “brilliant time to get the work done”.

Anyone that wants to donate to the Voxter repair effort can do so by following this link www.justgiving.com/voxtercentre, or can contact the trust at voxterhouse@outlook.com to offer goods or to volunteer to help out.

More in next Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

