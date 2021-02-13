Another weekend of disruption to NorthLink ferries

The NorthLink ferry Hrossey. Photo: Mark Berry

Both tonight’s (Saturday 13th February) NorthLink sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen have been cancelled due to the weather.

The company said both the north and southbound sailings had been cancelled due to forecast adverse weather.

And NorthLink added that both of Sunday’s sailings were also under review, with a “high probability” they would follow suit.

NorthLink said they would provide an update on tomorrow evening’s sailings early on Sunday morning.

The freight vessel MV Hildasay is not currently scheduled to sail until Sunday evening, for Kirkwall, but that sailing is also under review.

The MV Helliar is in Lerwick, and is due to leave for Aberdeen on Monday night.