Winter waves too much for NorthLink – but not hardy swimmers

Photo: John Coutts.

The NorthLink ferry MV Hrossey had to leave Lerwick at 3pm yesterday (Friday) afternoon because of an adverse forecast – but that did not stop a hardy bunch of sea swimmers from taking to the water.

Shona Manson, Suzanne Manson and Susan Anderson have been swimming at Bain’s Beach in Lerwick since last November.

Photographer John Coutts captured this brilliant shot of the Hrossey passing behind them yesterday afternoon as they took to the water for their daily swim.