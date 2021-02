NorthLink Ferries.

Both NorthLink’s sailings to and from Lerwick have been cancelled today (Sunday 14th February).

The company said due to an adverse weather forecast the sailings of the MV Hrossey and MV Hjaltland had been cancelled.

The freight vessel MV Hildasay was due to sail from Aberdeen at 6pm tonight for Kirkwall, but will instead only leave at 6am tomorrow.

NorthLink has not predicted any disruption to tomorrow evening’s sailings.