Leisure centres to remain closed through February
All of Shetland Recreational Trust’s (SRT) leisure centres will remain closed throughout February.
The trust said on Facebook that the centre would stay shut until at least the 28th February.
A review of the closure will take place following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s latest update of coronavirus restriction, the SRT said.
All seven of the trust’s leisure centres closed just before Christmas due to rising case numbers.
