Almost all of over-70 group has had vaccine, First Minister says

Ryan Nicolson 2 hours 6 min ago 0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish government is “satisfied” they have met a target to offer first-doses of the Covid vaccination to all 70-79-year-olds by 14th February.

The number 0f 75 to 79-year-olds who had received their first dose was “more than 99 per cent,” she said.

Around 85 per cent of the 70 to 74 age group had received their first vaccine, but that was expected to rise with people booking back in for new slots after last week’s bad weather.

Overall the number vaccinated was “significantly beyond” the government’s target of 80 per cent of that group.

She said though that some people would have slipped through the cracks, and asked anyone who believes they have been missed in the 70-79 age group to contact their local GP.

Ms Sturgeon said she expected the vaccination programme to slow in the weeks to come, due to a lower supply available to Scotland.

