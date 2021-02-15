Crowdfunding page set up for archaeological dig

A thousand pounds has been raised to help pay for the excavation of an area of Scalloway which could prove to be the location of the ancient capital of Shetland.

The effort is being driven by Kristian Leith, who believes there is much to be found.

Digs carried out last year uncovered 26 human remains, and at least five structures thought to be from the Pictish era. The find adds to another discovery in 1990.

Now, efforts are underway to establish the size of the settlement, which Mr Leith says is bigger than previously thought.

A Crowdfunding page has been set up, because cutbacks in the Covid climate have left no government assistance available.

Mr Leith hopes to reach a target of almost £20,000.

Mr Leith made the beginnings of the find as he dug a foundation for a new shed in his garden.