Crowdfunding page set up for archaeological dig

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 36 min ago
Crowdfunding page set up for archaeological dig

A thousand pounds has been raised to help pay for the excavation of an area of Scalloway which could prove to be the location of the ancient capital of Shetland.

The effort is being driven by Kristian Leith, who believes there is much to be found.

Digs carried out last year uncovered 26 human remains, and at least five structures thought to be from the Pictish era. The find adds to another discovery in 1990.

Now, efforts are underway to establish the size of the settlement, which Mr Leith says is bigger than previously thought.

A Crowdfunding page has been set up, because cutbacks in the Covid climate have left no government assistance available.

Mr Leith hopes to reach a target of almost £20,000.

Mr Leith made the beginnings of the find as he dug a foundation for a new shed in his garden.

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

