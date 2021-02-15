New president needed for football association with season up in the air

Stuart Farmer is presented with the Highland Fuels Cup by former Shetland Football Association President Brydon Robertson. Photo: Brian Gray

The Shetland Football Association (SFA) is urgently looking for a new president after Brydon Robertson stepped down from the role.

Failure to fill both that role, and the vacant role of treasurer, at an EGM next month would mean “no football in Shetland this season,” the SFA has stressed.

Robertson took up the role of president in December 2019, replacing Magnus Flaws.

The SFA is also looking for a new treasurer after Brian Johnston left his position.

The football association has called a meeting for Thursday 11th March, saying it has found itself in the “unfortunate position” of having to fill committee roles before a season can be planned.

Those in the outer isles are being encouraged to get involved, with monthly meetings set to be held virtually for the foreseeable future.

Anyone interested in either role can message the SFA Facebook page to request more information.

