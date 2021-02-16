Church welcomes asset transfer of AHS science block

The Anderson High School from the air.

Photo: John Coutts

A church has cleared a major hurdle to help it take over part of the old Anderson High School.

New Life pastor John Rollo says the church has been successful in its application for a community asset transfer of the old school’s science block.

The church now has to make the most of a six month window that should allow it to take ownership of the building.

“This was a major hurdle for us to clear,” he told The Shetland Times.

New Life sees the science block as an ideal location for it to take over.

The church wants to run a new community cafe, and offer facilities for children and young people.

It also hopes to provide counselling services.