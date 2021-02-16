News

Filming on BBC drama ‘Shetland’ to resume in April

Ryan Nicolson 36 min ago 0
Douglas Henshall will reprise his role as DI Jimmy Perez for two more series of Shetland.

A production team from the BBC drama Shetland have been in the isles today (Tuesday) preparing for the series to resume shooting.

Filming on seasons six and seven of the hit series is due to begin in April. The next two seasons will be shot back-to-back.

Shetland producer Louise Say told the BBC that the next series had an “absolutely riveting” and “hard-hitting” story.

The series will be filmed under “very strict guidelines”, she said.

“When we come to Shetland we will test all our cast and crew before we leave,” she said.

She said the programme had been given the green-light by NHS Shetland and the SIC.

The show, which stars Douglas Henshall and local actor Steven Robertson, was last seen on BBC One in April 2019.

