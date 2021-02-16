News

Folk asked to look out for vulnerable adults

Stuart Prestidge 1 hour 28 min ago 0
The community is being asked to look out for vulnerable adults – particularly those with disabilities or mental health troubles – ahead of a national awareness day this weekend.

Shetland Public Protection Committee (SPPC) is promoting Adult Support and Protection Day on Saturday 20th February.

The Scottish government-supported awareness day, aims to highlight situations where vulnerable adults can be taken advantage of by others.

Adults can be harmed in a range of ways, through the inappropriate use of their property or finances, be physically abused, or sexually exploited. Adults with disabilities and mental health problems are particularly at risk.

Lead official at SPPC Kate Gabb said: “For many years people have understood that children can be harmed and it is only more recently that our understanding of the risk to adults has grown too.

“We would like to ensure that every adult in Shetland is protected from harm or abuse.

The duty social work team can be reached on 01595 744468, or out of office hours 01595 695611.

