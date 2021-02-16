Lib Dems to bring parliament to vote on SQA
Beatrice Wishart is calling for the break-up of Education Scotland and a “radical” reform of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).
The Shetland MSP insists teachers, pupils and parents have lost confidence in the organisations following the pandemic.
The Scottish Liberal Democrats plan to ask MSPs to vote on the issue tomorrow (Wednesday).
Previous attempts four years ago to overhaul the two were blocked by parliament.
